Ronald W. Caldwell
Bogota - Ronald W. Caldwell 89 of Bogota passed away July 2, 2019. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Before retiring he was a postal clerk with the US Postal Service, Rochelle Park, NJ. Beloved husband of Gloria. Devoted father of Jean, James and William Caldwell. Loving grandfather of Zachary. Cremation will be private followed by a memorial Mass, July 15, 2019, 11am, at St. Joseph's RC Church, Bogota. In lieu of flowers , memorial contributions to , Memphis, TN ( www.stjude.org) would be appreciated.