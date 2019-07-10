Services
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Bogota, NJ
Ronald W. Caldwell


1929 - 2019
Ronald W. Caldwell Obituary
Ronald W. Caldwell

Bogota - Ronald W. Caldwell 89 of Bogota passed away July 2, 2019. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Before retiring he was a postal clerk with the US Postal Service, Rochelle Park, NJ. Beloved husband of Gloria. Devoted father of Jean, James and William Caldwell. Loving grandfather of Zachary. Cremation will be private followed by a memorial Mass, July 15, 2019, 11am, at St. Joseph's RC Church, Bogota. In lieu of flowers , memorial contributions to , Memphis, TN ( www.stjude.org) would be appreciated.
