Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Quackenbush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald W. Quackenbush


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald W. Quackenbush Obituary
Ronald W. Quackenbush

Northvale - Ronald W. Quackenbush, 78, former Fire Chief of Northvale Fire Department, died on March 12, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Angela A. (nee Andretta). Beloved father of Dr. Debra Canapp and her husband Dr. Sherman Canapp, DVM's of Clarksville, MD. Loving grandfather of Allyson, Caden and Isabella. Dearest brother Sandra Gethings and uncle of Robin and Brenda.

Visitation will be Wednesday 10-11 AM with a service to be held at 11 at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050) with interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory may be made to the Northvale Fire Association, 204 Washington St., Northvale, NJ 07647.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -