Ronald W. Quackenbush
Northvale - Ronald W. Quackenbush, 78, former Fire Chief of Northvale Fire Department, died on March 12, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Angela A. (nee Andretta). Beloved father of Dr. Debra Canapp and her husband Dr. Sherman Canapp, DVM's of Clarksville, MD. Loving grandfather of Allyson, Caden and Isabella. Dearest brother Sandra Gethings and uncle of Robin and Brenda.
Visitation will be Wednesday 10-11 AM with a service to be held at 11 at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050) with interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory may be made to the Northvale Fire Association, 204 Washington St., Northvale, NJ 07647.
