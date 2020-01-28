Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Waack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Waack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Waack Obituary
Ronald Waack

Leonia - Waack, Ronald, "Ronnie", age 76, of Leonia, formerly of Palisades Park, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday January 27, 2020. Born in Teaneck, he was raised in Palisades Park and graduated from St. Michael's High School (Union City). He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education at Saint Peter's College where he played baseball. While working as a teacher he earned his Master's Degree in School Counseling from Montclair State University. He spent most of his career as a Director of Guidance and retired from education after 46 years of service. He loved sports: playing, coaching, officiating but most of all the camaraderie. Beloved husband of 53 years to Carol (nee: Burns). Devoted father of Denise Palozzola and her husband Paul, and Chris Waack and his wife Angela. Cherished grandfather of Julia, Kate, Gianna and Justin. He was grateful for the many friends who touched his life. The family will receive their friends on Friday 4- 8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". All are asked to assemble Saturday for the celebration of his memorial mass in St John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or frankpatti.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -