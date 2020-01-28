|
|
Ronald Waack
Leonia - Waack, Ronald, "Ronnie", age 76, of Leonia, formerly of Palisades Park, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday January 27, 2020. Born in Teaneck, he was raised in Palisades Park and graduated from St. Michael's High School (Union City). He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education at Saint Peter's College where he played baseball. While working as a teacher he earned his Master's Degree in School Counseling from Montclair State University. He spent most of his career as a Director of Guidance and retired from education after 46 years of service. He loved sports: playing, coaching, officiating but most of all the camaraderie. Beloved husband of 53 years to Carol (nee: Burns). Devoted father of Denise Palozzola and her husband Paul, and Chris Waack and his wife Angela. Cherished grandfather of Julia, Kate, Gianna and Justin. He was grateful for the many friends who touched his life. The family will receive their friends on Friday 4- 8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". All are asked to assemble Saturday for the celebration of his memorial mass in St John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or frankpatti.com