|
|
Ronnie Altshuler "Big Ron"
Happy birthday
Big Ron.
Your birthday always signifies the start of spring…summer not far away, your favorite time of year, filled with favorite places and things to do. Now, we laugh and cry at the same time as we remember you.
Sometimes it feels like yesterday, other days it feels like decades ago, I think it's my hearts way of confusing my brain, so I don't process that you're no longer with us. You left us with so much, I wonder if you knew that.
Everyday, your name, your funny sayings or the memory of you is brought up in away that makes us smile. Not only the humor, but the true spirit that you had. The tears in my eyes make it hard to hide, but the sadness in my heart is what's most difficult.
You gave us memories that will endure for a lifetime, experiences that are hard to explain, and a true understanding of what's fun in life. I only wish you were here to see, that you were here to know and selfishly that you were here so that we could still have you in our lives.
So much has gone on, Sam is in high school, Alex will soon graduate, Baby is no longer a baby. Dana still quotes you, Carrie and Tracy miss you more then you can imagine. Mommy is deafened by the silence you left behind. As for me, I think about you everyday….and by the way last month we had a party that had many of your favorites in attendance…I got married.
Happy Birthday Dad.
Miss you every day,
Ronnie, Dana, Carrie, Tracy, Sammie
Alex, Baby Jason and Mom.