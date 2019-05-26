Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Montvale - Ronny G. Winters of Montvale, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 75 surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Annette (nee Vecchio) for 27 years.

Devoted father of Michael (Rhonda), Karl (Kristen) and James.

Dear brother of Johnny and Jerry Winters.

Loving uncle of Christine Ahern and Cheryl Schuck.

Cherished grandfather of Rachel, Warren, Cole and Caden.

Ronny was a member of the Iron Workers Union. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran of the Viet Nam War.

Memorial Visitation 4 PM to 8 PM with Funeral Service at 7:30 PM all on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ rsfhi.com
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
