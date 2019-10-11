|
Rosa Calderone
Saddle Brook - CALDERONE, Rosa (nee Puccio), age 87, of Saddle Brook, passed away on October 10, 2019. Born in Marineo, Sicily-Italy, she lived there 38 years emigrating to the United States in 1970 settling in Saddle Brook 49 years ago. She was a homemaker, a parishioner of Mt. Virgin RC Church, and a former member of the St. Ciro Society, Garfield. Rosa is predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Giacomo in 2001, her parents, Onofrio & Angela Puccio, & siblings, Rosalia Puccio, Filippo Puccio & wife Concetta, and Vincenzo Puccio. Rosa is survived by two devoted children, Marilena (Maria) Sancimino and husband Frank, and Nuccio (Fred) Calderone and wife Clara, 3 cherished grandchildren, Liana and husband Filippo, Chiara and husband Sullivan, and Jack and fiancé Ashlie, 2 great-grandchildren, Filippo and Carmelo, a brother, Jerry Puccio and wife Maria, and a sister-in-law, Antoinette Puccio, and many loving nieces & nephews. Visiting Monday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. The funeral is Tuesday, October 15, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8:30 am followed by a 10 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com