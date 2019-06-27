Services
Clerici Funeral Home
4110 Kennedy Boulevard
Union City, NJ 07087
(201) 863-7586
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clerici Funeral Home
4110 Kennedy Boulevard
Union City, NJ 07087
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Clerici Funeral Home
4110 Kennedy Boulevard
Union City, NJ 07087
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Clerici Funeral Home
4110 Kennedy Boulevard
Union City, NJ 07087
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Union City, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Ciambrone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Ciambrone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosa Ciambrone Obituary
Rosa Ciambrone

Union City - Ciambrone, Rosa(Costantino) of Union City,returned to the Lord on June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raffaele. Devoted mother of Rose Marie Nelson and late husband Robert, Anna Cotoia and husband Donato and Rita Syvarth and husband Gerald. Dear sister of Giuseppe Costantino and of the late Antonetta Sgrambiglia. Cherished grandmother of Lisa, Robert, Steven, Daniel, Jennifer and Chistopher and greatgrandmother of Nina,Jake,Lucca, Adrian and Sophia. Loving aunt of several nieces and nephews. Funeral Sat June 29 at 9am from the CLERICI FUNERAL HOME 4110 Kennedy Blvd, Union City. Mass of Christian Burial 10am at St. Rocco's Church,Union City. Entombment Fairview Mausoleum, Fairview. Visiting Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Donations to or St. Rocco's food pantry in Rosa's memory would be appreciated.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now