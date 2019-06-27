|
Rosa Ciambrone
Union City - Ciambrone, Rosa(Costantino) of Union City,returned to the Lord on June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raffaele. Devoted mother of Rose Marie Nelson and late husband Robert, Anna Cotoia and husband Donato and Rita Syvarth and husband Gerald. Dear sister of Giuseppe Costantino and of the late Antonetta Sgrambiglia. Cherished grandmother of Lisa, Robert, Steven, Daniel, Jennifer and Chistopher and greatgrandmother of Nina,Jake,Lucca, Adrian and Sophia. Loving aunt of several nieces and nephews. Funeral Sat June 29 at 9am from the CLERICI FUNERAL HOME 4110 Kennedy Blvd, Union City. Mass of Christian Burial 10am at St. Rocco's Church,Union City. Entombment Fairview Mausoleum, Fairview. Visiting Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Donations to or St. Rocco's food pantry in Rosa's memory would be appreciated.