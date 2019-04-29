|
|
Rosa De Simone
North Haledon - De Simone, Rosa (nee Petriello), age 98 of North Haledon, passed peacefully in Wayne on April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore De Simone (1978). Loving mother of Costanza "Connie" DeSimone of North Haledon, Maria Elia and her husband Louis of Wayne, Pia DeSimone and her husband Mario Santella of Rome, Italy, Adolfo "Al" DeSimone of Bloomingdale and Claude DeSimone and his wife Debra of Ringwood. Dear grandmother of Dana, Christina, Lauren, Michael and Dillon. Sister of Gerardo, Salvatore and Mario Petriello and Irma. Born in Montella, Prov. di Avellino, Italy, she came to the USA in 1958 settling in Paterson before moving to North Haledon in 1976. She was a Seamstress for the ILGWU, Paterson, for many years before retiring in 1984. Mrs. DeSimone was a member of the International Ladie's Garment Workers Union, New York, NY. She was a parishioner of St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson. She has a very generous heart and was a selfless person. She cherished her family and time spent with them and her grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Thursday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Paterson. Friends may visit Wednesday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude;s Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be greatly appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.