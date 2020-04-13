|
Rosa "Sina" Duardo, (nee Leuzzi)
Lodi - passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Prior to retiring, she had worked as a Secretary in the Dietary Department for Holy Name Hospital, Teaneck for 11 years. Beloved wife of Michele Duardo for 51 years. Devoted daughter of Anthony and Giuseppina Leuzzi. Loving mother of Flaminia, Rocco (Dana), Anthony Duardo and his wife Kristey and Maria Duardo. Loving Nonna of Jake, Michael, Rocco, and Lia Duardo. Rosa "Sina" also leaves behind many loving sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Memorial to be determined at a later date. Burial will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com