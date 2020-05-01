Rosa E. Mercado
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa E. Mercado

Rosa E. Mercado of Lodi, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 58. Born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico to surviving mother Eva Candelaria Talavera and her husband Jesus Davila Beltran, and her biological father Corpus Mercado Rivera. After completing her undergraduate studies in Puerto Rico and moving to the United States, Rosa worked at Ria Envia in New York. She later worked at Banque Paribas in New York as a Bilingual Executive Administrative Assistant in the Capital Markets Division. Rosa left the financial industry to become a foster parent. She led a Christian life and touched the lives of many throughout her years. She leaves behind her loving brother, Corpus H. Mercado, and sisters Carmen Mercado; Rosario Mercado Candelaria; and Wanda Mercado Ward. As Rosa enters the gates of heaven, she will be immensely missed by all who knew and loved her. Vorheesingwersen.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved