Rosa E. Mercado
Rosa E. Mercado of Lodi, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 58. Born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico to surviving mother Eva Candelaria Talavera and her husband Jesus Davila Beltran, and her biological father Corpus Mercado Rivera. After completing her undergraduate studies in Puerto Rico and moving to the United States, Rosa worked at Ria Envia in New York. She later worked at Banque Paribas in New York as a Bilingual Executive Administrative Assistant in the Capital Markets Division. Rosa left the financial industry to become a foster parent. She led a Christian life and touched the lives of many throughout her years. She leaves behind her loving brother, Corpus H. Mercado, and sisters Carmen Mercado; Rosario Mercado Candelaria; and Wanda Mercado Ward. As Rosa enters the gates of heaven, she will be immensely missed by all who knew and loved her. Vorheesingwersen.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.