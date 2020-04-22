|
|
Rosa F Garay
Honoring Our Beloved Rosita
With our deepest sorrow our family is saddened to notify that on Sunday, April 19, 2020, our most treasured and beloved sister, aunt and Godmother, Rosa Flor de Maria Garay Delgado, was called to heaven to meet with our Creator and be with our loved ones at the age of 81.
Our "Rosita", little Rose as we all lovingly called her, was born on June 28, 1938 in the district of Lince, in the city of Lima, Peru to Jesus Garay and Olinda Delgado. She leaves behind her brothers as she would dearly call them Upo, Pido and Pocho and many saddened family members back in Peru and here in the USA, as well as a handful of friends. She will be greatly missed by all of us.
One of her gratified achievements was to receive her Seamstress Diploma in Lima, Peru as she genuinely loved her profession. Later in life, she decided to leave her native country and made a new life in the USA settling in the county of Passaic for many years.
She was so proud of becoming a Seamstress, a 'Modista' as she would affectionately call herself. She was truly a professional seamstress. She loved sewing and created anything from scratch. A skillful perfectionist at her best and in her trade. She could design and create any piece of garment as if it was done by a well-known designer. Her family members have her creations to cherish forever. We had the perfect, one of a kind designer in our family, right in front of our very eyes.
Throughout her life, she has dedicated herself generously and lovingly to all of her siblings, nephews, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews like a second mom to all of us and not to mention her adopted cats as well as any of her family members' pets because that's how she was, a kind-hearted soul, very caring to all. Her religious believe was so strong in our Lord and truly a faithful servant never missing her Sunday service at St. Brendan's RC Church in the city of Clifton.
Tia Rosita truly enjoyed listening to her love ballads and reminiscing on old times about her life experiences and the great moments we all had with her. They were all truly fun and beautiful moments spent together.
Now you're gone, but will not be forgotten. We are physically apart, but your beautiful soul lives with us forever in our hearts!
Due to the pandemic we are all facing at this time, regrettably a proper service cannot be held. The family is deeply hurt at this time and will make arrangements for a church service at a year of her passing at St. Brendan's RC Church where Tia Rosita commonly attended without fail.