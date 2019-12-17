|
Rosa Sasso
Hasbrouck Heights - Rosa Sasso (nee Mastropasqua) 80, of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of Hoboken passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born in Molfetta, Bari, Italy to the late Pasquale and Maria Rosaria. Beloved wife of Mario Sasso. Devoted mother of Maria Sasso, Mario Sasso and Anna Giacchi and her husband Renato. Dear sister of Michael Mastropasqua. Loving grandmother of Nicola, Alexander, Marissa, Danielle and Natalie. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, December 19th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Entombment following at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation Wednesday, December 18th from 3 - 5 & 7 - 9 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com