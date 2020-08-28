1/
Rosa Vaccaro
Rosa Vaccaro

Rutherford - Rosa Vaccaro, 71, long time resident of Rutherford, formerly of Toms River, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born in Reggio, Calabria, Italy to Giovanni and Maria (nee Pegna) Carrozza.

When Rosa was a young woman she and her family immigrated to the United States and lived in Toms River. She and her husband Antonio later settled in Rutherford where they remained for 48 years. Together they raised 4 children while enjoying 52 years of marriage. Rosa was very true to her faith. She worked a longside Antonio in their Restaurant Paisanos Pizza while juggling children and a career in banking. She was a great cook and always loved her family around her for large meals on Sundays. She also took many trips with her family, especially to Lavallette and Seaside Park. She played Italian Cards and bingo. Spending time with her 7 grandchildren and playing games was most meaningful to Rosa. She will be missed dearly by her loving and close family.

Rosa leaves behind her devoted husband Antonio, her children; Connie & husband Alex Avila, Mary Vaccaro & wife Annette Giancaspro, Cynthia Vaccaro Aki, Joseph & wife Marina Vaccaro, grandchildren; Claudia Rose Avila, Miranda Avila, Marcello Avila, Eddie Aki, Nina Rose Aki, Joseph Vaccaro, Rosina Vaccaro, her brothers; Tony "Nino", Frank, Dominic and Giorgio. She is predeceased by her sister Anna (2013).

Family will receive friends Sunday August 30, 2020 from 2-4p & 6-9p in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.

Funeral gathering Monday August 31, 2020 9:30a from Funeral Home for 10:30a Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford followed by Entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum, No. Arlington.

Visit calhounmania.com




Published in South Bergenite from Aug. 28 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
AUG
30
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
AUG
31
Funeral
09:30 AM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of Saint Mary
Funeral services provided by
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
