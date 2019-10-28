|
Rosaleen G. Young (nee Byrnes)
Rockleigh - Rosaleen G. Young (nee Byrnes), on October 27, 2019 of Rockleigh, N.J., age 81. Rosaleen was born on October 10, 1938 in Limerick, Ireland and came to the U.S. in 1956. Before retiring she had worked at White Beaches Country Club in Haworth, N.J. Beloved wife to the late Robert H. (2015). Devoted mother to the late Lorraine (2008), Anthony Young, January Young, Cynthia Munoz and Edward Young. Dear sister to Austin Byrnes, Rita McMullen, Carmel O'Donoghue, Dolores Daly and Trudy Meaney. Adored grandmother to Daniel Munoz, Brooke Munoz, Carolena Young, Jack Young, Connor Milazzo, Austin Young and Lucas Young. Cherished great-grandmother to Ryleigh Burke. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:30am. thence to Madonna R.C. Church Main Street Fort Lee, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Wednesday 4-8pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com