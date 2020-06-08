Rosaleen (McDermott) Gaffney



West Milford - Rosaleen (McDermott) Gaffney, age 90, of West Milford, formerly of Paterson, NJ and proudly born in Limavady Northern Ireland, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late William Gaffney. Devoted mother of Vincent Gaffney and his wife Laurie, Linda Muccio and her late husband Joseph, and Roslyn Ryan and her husband Michael. Cherished Grandmother to Bailey Gaffney and Leah Ryan. Adored sister of George McDermott and his wife Jane of Scotland, as well as her brother Vincent and his wife Patricia of Scotland. Rosaleen was the loving daughter of the late Mary Sweeney and George McDermott. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews around the world.



Rosaleen Worked for Preakness Valley Hospital for 20 years. Her most important and favorite job of all was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Rosaleen lived 90 wonderful years full of family, strong faith, love, and adventure. She had a beautiful spirit. We are all blessed she was ours, and her legacy will live on forever.



Services are private, however, a Memorial Mass in Rosaleen's honor will be held at a later date.









