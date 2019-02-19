Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church
Garfield - Rosalia Ferrara (nee Cangialosi) 100, of Garfield passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019. Born in Marineo, Sicily, Italy, she came to the United States in 1963 and settled in Garfield. She was a homemaker and loved her family and friends, she adored cooking, sewing, embroidering, dancing and God. She was admired by all she met. Rosalia was past parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Church and Our Lady of Mt Virgin Church both in Garfield. Beloved wife of the late Ciro. Devoted mother of Sister Carmela Ferrara, Angela Scarpulla and husband Giuseppe, Santo and late wife Arlene, Josephine Matala and husband Gary, Salvatore and wife Linda, the late Filippo and his late wife Mary and the late Santino. Loving grandmother of Rose, Aretta (Robert), Charlie, Mary, Josephine (Robert), Peter (late Deirdre), Ciro (Kian), Geena, Salvatore (MariAngela), Nikii, Samantha and the late John. Cherished great-grandmother of Ben, Abby, Kimberly, Joey, Delila, Amelia, Salvatore, Mary, Amber, Philip, Kayla, Jacqualyn, Ariana, Aidyn, Kimberly, Rebecca and the late Amy and great-great grandmother of Maddison. Dear sister of the late Giuseppa, Cira, Franco, Silvestro, Antonina and sister in law of Isabella. Loved by all her cousins' nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Friday 8:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church for a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Wednesday 4-9 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
