Rosalia Ferraro
Toms River - FERRARO, ROSALIA, (nee Iozzia), of Toms River, formerly of Hackensack and Midland Park, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 98 years. She had worked for Goldberg Slipper factory for many years and she was a former parishioner of St. Francis R. C. Church of Hackensack. Beloved wife to the late Matteo Ferraro (2004), and the late Giovanni Cappello (1945). Devoted mother of Tina Rosa and her late husband Salvatore (2004). Cherished grandmother of Peter and his wife Cheryl of Ramsey, John and his wife Maureen of Darnestown, MD and Ricky and his wife Dina of Fairfax Station, VA. Great grandmother of Sean, Peter, Larissa, Brianna, Teresa, Lance, Luca and Lily. Dearest sister to the late Salvatore "Sam" Iozzia, Giovanni Iozzia, Angelo Iozzia, Carmela "Melina" Corallo and Ferdinando "Fred" Iozzia. The funeral on Friday, May 31 at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack with Burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9PM for visitation. To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit
