|
|
Rosalia Freihart
Clifton - Rosalia (Schimpf) Freihart, 91, previously of Clifton, NJ passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Chester, NJ surrounded by her loving family. Those who knew and loved her will always remember her joyful nature, strong will, and unwavering strength.
Rosalia was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank Xaver Freihart. She is survived by her devoted children, Rosemarie Young and husband Mark, and Frank Freihart; seven loving grandchildren; and her two cherished great-grandchildren.
Rosalia's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Friday April 26, 2019 from 4PM-8PM at the William J. Leber Funeral Home (908) 879-3090 15 Furnace Rd. (corner of Rt. 206) Chester, NJ 07930. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 9AM at the St. Lawrence RC Church in Chester. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester.
For online condolences and an extended Life Story visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.