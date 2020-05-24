Rosalia M. Unseld
Leonia - Rosalia M. Unseld, 86, of Leonia, NJ, passed into God's care on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Born in Neu-Ulm, Germany, Rosalia moved to the United States in 1957. Rosalia was employed with the Manhattan Savings Bank for 4 years as a foreign exchange teller before leaving to raise her daughter. In 1968, she and her husband, Christian founded Chris Unseld, Inc. of Leonia which they operated for over 34 years distributing fine European breads and cakes throughout New Jersey and New York. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist RC Church in Leonia. She was also a member of the Leonia Senior Citizens Club where she gathered with friends to socialize and make creative crafts. In her spare time, Rosalia loved to sew, garden and shop. She loved her family and friends dearly and would never miss an occasion to attend a party.
Predeceased by her parents, Matthaus and Kreszentia (Troegele) Pfluger and her husband, Christian Unseld; she is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Hastry and her husband, Michael; her three grandchildren, Kristin, her partner Robert and her great-granddaughter Lily, Michelle, Michael and wife, Chelsea; and many cousins in Germany.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Please continue to visit our website for service details. Due to the current temporary regulations in our state and nation, a private interment will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Hanover, NJ.
For those who wish to honor Rosalia, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the American Red Cross or the Salvation Army by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 24 to May 25, 2020.