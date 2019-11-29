|
|
Rosalie G. (Catanzaro) Meade, age 90, of Lakewood, NJ passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Born in Passaic, she was a 70-year resident before moving to Lakewood 20 years ago. A woman of strong faith, she was a parishioner of St. Dominic R. C. Church in Brick where she volunteered in the thrift shop and a former parishioner of St. Nicholas R. C. Church in Passaic and St. Clare R. C. Church in Clifton. Rosalie was active throughout her life enjoying golf, swimming and playing cards.
Prior to retiring in the early 90's, she was a data entry specialist with ADP in Clifton for many years.
Beloved and devoted wife of 70 years of Raymond J. Meade. Loving mother of Barbara Mol and late husband Harvey, Kevin Meade and wife Janice, Richard Meade and wife Jean and Gina Roth and late husband Richard. Cherished grandmother of Colleen Meade and husband Steven Finke, Diane Meade Golabek and husband Andrew Golabek, Richard Meade, Matthew Meade and wife Genna, Richard Roth and girlfriend Erin De Vries, Kevin Meade and wife Lauren and Abraham Mol. Adored great-grandmother of Simon Meade Finke and Anderson Golabek. Dear sister of Florence Sullivan, Philip Catanzaro and the late Anthony Catanzaro, Raymond Catanzaro, Rev. Eugene Catanzaro, OSFS and Robert Catanzaro.
The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, December 5, 2019, 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 6, 2019, 11 am at St. Clare Church, 69 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.