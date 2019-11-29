Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Meade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie G. Meade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie G. Meade Obituary
Rosalie G. (Catanzaro) Meade, age 90, of Lakewood, NJ passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Born in Passaic, she was a 70-year resident before moving to Lakewood 20 years ago. A woman of strong faith, she was a parishioner of St. Dominic R. C. Church in Brick where she volunteered in the thrift shop and a former parishioner of St. Nicholas R. C. Church in Passaic and St. Clare R. C. Church in Clifton. Rosalie was active throughout her life enjoying golf, swimming and playing cards.

Prior to retiring in the early 90's, she was a data entry specialist with ADP in Clifton for many years.

Beloved and devoted wife of 70 years of Raymond J. Meade. Loving mother of Barbara Mol and late husband Harvey, Kevin Meade and wife Janice, Richard Meade and wife Jean and Gina Roth and late husband Richard. Cherished grandmother of Colleen Meade and husband Steven Finke, Diane Meade Golabek and husband Andrew Golabek, Richard Meade, Matthew Meade and wife Genna, Richard Roth and girlfriend Erin De Vries, Kevin Meade and wife Lauren and Abraham Mol. Adored great-grandmother of Simon Meade Finke and Anderson Golabek. Dear sister of Florence Sullivan, Philip Catanzaro and the late Anthony Catanzaro, Raymond Catanzaro, Rev. Eugene Catanzaro, OSFS and Robert Catanzaro.

The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, December 5, 2019, 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 6, 2019, 11 am at St. Clare Church, 69 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -