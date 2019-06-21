Services
Hennessey-Heights Funeral Home
232 Kipp Ave
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 343-7900
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hennessey-Heights Funeral Home
232 Kipp Ave
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Stratton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Marie (Arietto) Stratton


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosalie Marie (Arietto) Stratton Obituary
Rosalie Marie (nee Arietto) Stratton

Hasbrouck Heights - Rosalie Marie Stratton (nee Arietto), 90, (formerly of West New York), passed away on June 18, 2019.

Predeceased by her husband, William Stratton and her brother, Roland Arietto. Loving mother of William, Jr., Barbara Stratton, and Linda Stratton-Cross. Grandmother to William, Michael, and John.

Rosalie had been employed for many years by United Jersey Bank and, after retirement, served as a lunch aide to the children of Lincoln Elementary School in Hasbrouck Heights.

Family and friends are welcome to the Visitation at Hennessey Heights Funeral Home, 232 Kipp Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights on Sunday, June 23rd, 2 to 6 PM. Private services to follow.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now