|
|
Rosalie Marie (nee Arietto) Stratton
Hasbrouck Heights - Rosalie Marie Stratton (nee Arietto), 90, (formerly of West New York), passed away on June 18, 2019.
Predeceased by her husband, William Stratton and her brother, Roland Arietto. Loving mother of William, Jr., Barbara Stratton, and Linda Stratton-Cross. Grandmother to William, Michael, and John.
Rosalie had been employed for many years by United Jersey Bank and, after retirement, served as a lunch aide to the children of Lincoln Elementary School in Hasbrouck Heights.
Family and friends are welcome to the Visitation at Hennessey Heights Funeral Home, 232 Kipp Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights on Sunday, June 23rd, 2 to 6 PM. Private services to follow.