Rosalie Orsillo
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie Orsillo

Woodland Park - Rosalie (nee Patti) Orsillo, 82 died Tuesday. Wife of the late Robert. Mother of Lori Tierney and Tricia Love. Sister of Josephine Atanas. Grandmother of three and great grandmother of four. Committal Service 8AM Monday at Chapel of Holy Sepulchre Cem., Totowa. Complete Obituary at bizubparker.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Committal
08:00 AM
Chapel of Holy Sepulchre Cem.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved