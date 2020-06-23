Rosalie Orsillo
Woodland Park - Rosalie (nee Patti) Orsillo, 82 died Tuesday. Wife of the late Robert. Mother of Lori Tierney and Tricia Love. Sister of Josephine Atanas. Grandmother of three and great grandmother of four. Committal Service 8AM Monday at Chapel of Holy Sepulchre Cem., Totowa. Complete Obituary at bizubparker.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.