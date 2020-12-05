1/1
Rosalind G. "Rose" Higgins
Rosalind G. "Rose" Higgins

Rosalind G. Higgins "Rose " (nee Ziemak), 94, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born and raised in North Arlington, she lived in Glen Rock for over 30 years, and Whitehouse Station for the past 25 years.

Rosalind, affectionately called Rose, was the beloved wife of the late Robert W. Higgins; the devoted mother of Paul W. Higgins and his wife Cathy, Janice A. Szallai, Steven R. Higgins and his wife Denise Houseberg, Christine M. Canady and her husband David, Timothy M. Higgins and his wife Mary Jane, and the late Robert J. Higgins; the cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons; and the dear sister of Florence Dean, Valentina Whelan and the late Carl Ziemak.

Rose enjoyed sewing and gardening, but her real joy in life came from family - her children, grandchildren, sisters and brother, nieces and nephews and their extended families. She was always there for anyone who needed her. She was a member of the Polish American Citizens Club of Whitehouse Station, a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Whitehouse Station and active member of the Rosary Society. She was an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in Glen Rock, and a "Super Star Mom ".

Rose studied Electrical Engineering at Newark College of Engineering (now NJIT) during World War II. She interned and then worked for several companies involved in the war effort and later in the electronics and chemical industries. As a mother, Rose worked to support family businesses in North Arlington and North Bergen, New Jersey. With a constant yearning for knowledge, she resumed college studies at Ramapo College, Mahwah, New Jersey and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1976.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation at the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Monday, December 7th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 Noon in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
