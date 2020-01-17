Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victories
Harrington Park, NJ
View Map
Emerson - Rosaly Juliana Pavese (nee Prevedel) of Emerson, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and family on Friday, January 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert A. Pavese, Jr. Devoted mother of Michelle Ciccarelli and her husband Brent, Christina Finley and her husband Keith and Robert E. Pavese and his wife Rebecca. Loving daughter of Katherine and the late Joseph Prevedel. Daughter-in-law of Evelyn and the late Robert A. Pavese, Sr. Cherished grandmother of Jillian and Jake Ciccarelli, Payton and JJ Finley, and Lexi and Mac Pavese. Dear sister of Raymond Prevedel and his wife Ellen, Robert Prevedel and his wife Kim, and Julie Hall and her husband Marc. The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, 4-8PM. Emerson Fire Department and the Ladies Auxiliary Service at 7PM. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Victories, Harrington Park, NJ on Monday at 10AM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to , would be appreciated. Becker-funeralhome.com
