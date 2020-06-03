Rosalyn A. Knight
Waldwick - Rosalyn A. Knight, of Waldwick, N.J., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 90. Rosalyn "Roz" was born in Paterson, NJ and graduated from Eastside High School in 1946 as the Vice President of her class. The family moved to Waldwick, NJ in 1961 where they resided for 56 years. Roz worked in various medical locations and retired in 1994 as Office Manager at Prospect Medical Office in Ridgewood, NJ. Her dedication to her work was only overshadowed by her love, care, and passion for children and their special needs. Roz is predeceased by her husband Frederick A. Knight who passed away in 2014 after 62 years of marriage, her son Robert A. and daughter Pamela S. She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara J. Roberts, Kathy A. Borowski & husband Joseph, and a son, Jeffrey A. Knight. Roz was the proud grandmother of Jared, Jessica, Kaitlyn, Jordan, Brandon, Charlotte, Alexandra and great grandmother of Lilliana, Ariella and Marco. She is also survived by her sister Evelyn Field. All services for Rosalyn will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Research Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142, Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (vpfh.com).
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.