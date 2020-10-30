1/1
Rosalyn G. D'Amico
Rosalyn G. D'Amico

Ridgefield - D'Amico, Rosalyn G. (nee Canavari) of Ridgefield, NJ, entered into eternal rest on October 30, 2020 at the age of 87. Devoted wife of the late Joseph who of 42 years.

Beloved mother of Estelle and her husband Stephen Doyle, and their children Grace and Alexa; Christopher and his wife Claire, and their children Angela, Joseph, and Michael; Joseph and his wife Laura, and their children Joseph and Julianne. Predeceased by beloved brothers Louis and John Canavari.

Rosalyn was a parishioner of St. Matthew's RC Church and a member of the Senior Citizens of Ridgefield. She loved knitting and baking for her family.

Visiting will be at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield on Tuesday, Nov 3, from 2-4pm, 7-9pm. Funeral Mass will held at St. Matthew's RC Church, 555 Prospect Avenue, Ridgefield on Wednesday at 10:15am. Interment will follow at 12 noon after mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosalyn's Memory to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238 Boston, MA 02241; or to The National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, Maryland 20814.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
NOV
3
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
10:15 AM
St. Matthew's RC Church
NOV
4
Interment
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
