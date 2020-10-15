1/
Rosann Borrelli
Saddle Brook - BORRELLI, Rosann "Nonnie" (nee Vessecchia), age 86, of Saddle Brook, died on Monday, October 15, 2020. Born and raised in the Bronx, she settled in Saddle Brook 60 years ago, and was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. After the passing of her husband Armando in 1981, Rosann became the matriarch of her family, doling out her constant offerings of love and requested guidance to her 4 children and 9 grandchildren. Family was Rosann's life constant......she asked not for herself, but for her family to love and cherish each other. She will be loved by her children, Anthony (Jean), Henry, (Stephanie), Ann Marie Borrelli (Alex), Rosann Latona (Michael) and grandchildren, Amanda, Alexandra, Michael J, Michael, Christopher, Julia, Nicholas, Jenna, Alexander. Visiting Sunday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Monday, October 19, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. The Borrelli family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
