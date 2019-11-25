|
Wayne - Diana, Rosaria (Aragona) age 86 of Wayne on Tuesday November 19, 2019. She was born in Union City and grew up in Haskell before moving to Wayne over forty years ago. She was a Bank Teller at PNC Bank in North Jersey retiring twenty years ago. She was also a Beautician and avid crafter. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Diana, loving sister of Louis Aragona of Florida. Predeceased by her siblings; Antonette Passarelli, Maria Whitehead and Paul Aragona. Rosaria is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Saturday November 30, 2019 from 9-10am followed by a 10am service at the funeral home. Interment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes.