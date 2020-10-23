1/
Rosaria Gencarelli
1926 - 2020
Rosaria Gencarelli

Woodland Park - Rosaria Gencarelli (nee Renne), 94, of Woodland Park, passed away on October 22, 2020. She was born in Luzzi, Cosenza, Calabria, Italy on April 18, 1926 to the late Giuseppe and Angela (Ombrata) Renne. Rosaria worked as a seamstress for many years and later enjoying being a part of the kitchen staff at Preakness Hospital in Wayne. Rosaria was predeceased by her husband Francesco. She was the adored mother of Angelo and his wife Elisa, Giuseppe and his wife Assunta, Ernesto and his wife Julie, Rosa Fernicola and her husband Giovanni, Mario and his wife Maria and Celestino and his wife Shirley. She was the treasured grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 6. Visitation will be Monday, October 26th from 9:00-10:00am at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30am at Our Lady of Pompei Church, 70 Murray Ave., Paterson. Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.santangelofuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
