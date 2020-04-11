|
Rosario A. Dispoto (Rudy) of Saddle Brook, formerly of Lodi, passed away on April 8, 2020. Born in Garfield, he lived in Saddle Brook for almost 60 years. He served in the US Navy, sailed on the USS Cambria, and fought in the Korean War. He was awarded the Navy Occupation Medal National Defense Service Medal in 1952. Before retiring, he worked for the NJ Division of Motor Vehicles and was a handbag framer for Gaybrand Handbags Corp. He was a member of the Saddle Brook American Legion, Rochelle Park American Legion, and Saddle Brook VFW. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Josephine (nee Vitale). Beloved husband of Madeline (nee Joaquin). Devoted father of Denise Goldberg and husband Gary of Paramus and Diane Welland and husband Kevin of Springfield, Virginia. Loving grandfather of Jared and Justen Goldberg, Christopher, Leslie and Sophia Welland. Cherished great-grandfather of Logan and Kya. Dear brother of the late Anthony Dispoto, Joseph Dispoto, Mary Coniglio and Thomas Dispoto. He will be enormously missed and forever in our hearts! A private funeral will be held on Tuesday at Santangelo Funeral Home, followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date post the COVID-19 pandemic.