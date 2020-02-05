Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis R.C. Church
50 Lodi Street
Hackensack, NJ
Rosario "Russ" Trocano Obituary
Rosario "Russ" Trocano

Wyckoff - Rosario "Russ" Trocano, of Wyckoff formerly of North Haledon, Hackensack, and Bergenfield passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the age of 84. Russ worked as a salesman for Maine Evergreen Wholesale Nursery in Maywood for 30 years, prior he worked as a lineman for PSE&G in Hackensack for 17 years. He was a member of Brewer's Men's Athletic Club of Hackensack and an avid Yankees fan. Beloved husband for 60 years to Barbara A. (nee Costa). Devoted father of Russell P. Trocano, Esq. of Ridgewood, NJ. Dearest brother of Filomena "Phyllis" Mancini, Santa "Sue" Montenegro, Frances Poveromo, Santo Trocano, and Domenic "Donald" Trocano. The Funeral will begin on Saturday, February 8, at 9:00 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. We will depart the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM for The Mass of Christian Burial, which will be held at 11:00 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack. Cremation will be private. The Trocano family will receive family and friends on Friday from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 PM for visitation at the funeral home. For directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
