|
|
Rosary E. "Sadie" Fierro
Ringwood - Fierro, Rosary E. "Sadie" (nee Laterra), age 91 of Ringwood at rest in Ridgewood on November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis A. Fierro (Jan. 2019). Loving mother of Marguerite Iurato of Deerfield Beach, FL., Laurie Fierro Brownstein and her husband Howard of Kinnelon, Louis A. Fierro II and his wife Karen of Ringwood and Richard Fierro of Ringwood. Dear grandmother of Nick Iurato, Louis Fierro III, Kirstin Fierro, Hunter Fierro, Emilio Fierro, Salvatore Fierro and the late Bart Iurato. Also surviving is her beloved caregiver and friend, Gabriella Follano of Wayne. Born in Paterson, she lived in Hawthorne, then the Hillcrest Section of Paterson before moving to Ringwood in 2000. She was the Office Manager for Louis A. Fierro, Inc. Paterson, for many years before retiring. Mrs. Fierro was a parishioner of St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson and a parishioner of St. Catherine's R.C. Church, Ringwood. She lived for her grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson at 11:30 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.