Rose A. Cerutti


1927 - 2019
Rose A. Cerutti Obituary
Rose A. Cerutti

Leonia - Cerutti, Rose A., born Oct. 5th, 1927 left this world on 0ct. 8th, 2019 to be with her savior and family in heaven. Formerly of Palisades Park, NJ. Beloved wife of the Late Frank W. Cerutti. Loving mother of Gail, Linda and Mark. Cherished mother- in-law of Steven Gerson and Gina Cerutti and the late George Ebhardt. Dear grandmother of Christopher, Rebecca and Alexa. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by many. John 11: 25-26 Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die." Graveside service this Friday at 1PM at Madonna Cemetery, 2070 Hoefleys Lane, Fort Lee, NJ. For more information and to view Rose's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
