Manchester - age 96, passed away on August 17, 2019. Rose became a long-time resident of Manchester, New Jersey arriving from Paramus, 1981. Rose previously lived in Wayne, New Jersey, Arlington Virginia, and Bloomington, Indiana. She was an incredible woman who loved life and shared her gift with everyone. Her career began working as an employee for the "Book of the Month Club". During the war, Rose worked in Manhattan, NY, inspecting small components used in the manufacturing of the Atomic Bomb. She also worked as a telephone operator for a Chemical Construction Company. Rose's love of people brought her to a career as a teacher's assistant for the Nursery Association for Mentally Challenged Citizens until retiring in 1972. She continued to serve her community by volunteering at the Whiting Health Care Center in Whiting and at Baylea in Toms River for the next eleven years. Starting a program called "Chit Chat with Rosie" and she filled the room with laughter and songs. Rose had the ability to make everyone smile and be care free. She received several awards for her dedication in visiting long term care facilities and serving her community to entertain seniors with her story telling. Everyone who knew her loved her. Rose was a member of Saint John's Church in Lakehurst, New Jersey and a former parishioner of Our lady of the Valley R.C. Church in Wayne. She was a former member of the Wayne's Women Club and a former 0.L.V. Boy Scout leader. Rose is survived by her two sons Joseph and Francis Romeo; her brother Salvatore Curreri; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Anthony Romeo (1991), and her brothers Charles Curreri (2003) and James Curreri. "Grieve not for me, for I will always be with you. Remember me in song and laughter." "Rest in Peace", Rosie. You will be missed. Visiting hours will be Wednesday August 21, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne, with a prayer service at 12pm also at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to , 20 Mercer Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601-5608.