More Obituaries for Rose Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Ane Young

Rose Ane Young Obituary
Rose Ane Young

Wyckoff - Rose Ann Young, age 66, of Wyckoff, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Valley Hospital, Ridgewood. Rose Ann was born in Jersey City, spent her early years in Ridgewood and has spent most of her life as a resident of the Eastern Christian Children's Retreat in Wyckoff. Rose Ann is survived by her loving mother, Rose L. Young and her two sisters; Linda Ann Slangen and her husband, Louis of Dublin, OH and Debra Ann Avillo and her husband, Floyd of Sparta, NJ and several nieces and nephews. Rose Ann was predeceased by her father, Robert F. Young in 2001. She is also survived by her extended family and care givers of the Eastern Christian Children's Retreat. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Services for Rose Ann will be private. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Rose Ann's memory may be made to the Eastern Christian Children's Retreat, 700 Mountain Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
- ADVERTISEMENT -