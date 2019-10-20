Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Rose Ann Berardo Obituary
Rose Ann Berardo

Hasbrouck Heights - Rose Ann Berardo (nee Scoppetto) 95, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late William and Elvira Scoppetto. Before retiring, Rose was a department manager at Bradlees in Saddle Brook. She was a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Heights where she was a member of the choir and the Rosary Society. Rose was also a member of the V.F.W. Post 4591 Ladies Auxiliary and the Leisure Club both in Hasbrouck Heights and the A.A.R.P. Devoted mother of Denise Pender and her husband Raymond and Thomas C. Berardo and his partner Patricia O'Meara and her son Thomas O'Meara. Loving grandmother of Brandon and Justin. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, October 24th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church at 10 AM. Interment following at Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City. Visitation Wednesday, October 23rd from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
