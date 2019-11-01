Services
Hillsdale - Rose Ann Tripaldi, 73, of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born in Teaneck, NJ to Francis and Anna De Rosa. Beloved wife of Dennis Tripaldi. Devoted mother of Denise Tripaldi and Dan Tripaldi and his wife Michele. Dear sister of Robert De Rosa and his wife Melinda. Loving grandmother of Mikayla, Haley and Dante. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Tonia Holtz and her brother-in-law Andrew Christen. She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Laura Christen. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, November 5 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Rose Ann's life and faith will be held at Our Lady Mother of the Church, Woodcliff Lake, NJ on Wednesday, November 6 at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rose Ann's name to the American Liver Foundation. Becker-funeralhome.com
