Rose Bernice Cafasso
North Bergen - Cafasso, Rose Bernice (nee) Buongiorno a lifetime resident of North Bergen entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Peter Cafasso, Sr. Devoted mother of Peter Cafasso, Rosemary Sammarco, and Alberta Cafasso-Salandra. Rose was predeceased by her 2 sons Umberto and Bert and is survived by her daughter-in-law Mary. Loving grandmother of Jeannine Diamond and her late husband Craig, Matthew Salandra and his wife Jennie, Lauren Giannini and her husband Erik, Christopher Cafasso, and Caitlyn Golias and her husband Paul. Cherished great grandmother of Brittany, Jason, Avery Rose, and Olivia Rose. The family would like to thank the many family members, caregivers, and hospital workers that filled her life with so much love and support. Rose was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church in North Bergen where she sang in the choir. Rose proudly carried the title of Frank Sinatra's "Number One Fan." She was the subject of several newspaper articles on the subject of "Old Blue Eyes" as well as a participant in the HBO documentary, "All or Nothing at All." Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday 2-6PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Funeral service Monday, 8:30AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart RC Church, North Bergen. Interment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105. Visit Rose's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com
.