1/1
Rose Bernice Cafasso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Bernice Cafasso

North Bergen - Cafasso, Rose Bernice (nee) Buongiorno a lifetime resident of North Bergen entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Peter Cafasso, Sr. Devoted mother of Peter Cafasso, Rosemary Sammarco, and Alberta Cafasso-Salandra. Rose was predeceased by her 2 sons Umberto and Bert and is survived by her daughter-in-law Mary. Loving grandmother of Jeannine Diamond and her late husband Craig, Matthew Salandra and his wife Jennie, Lauren Giannini and her husband Erik, Christopher Cafasso, and Caitlyn Golias and her husband Paul. Cherished great grandmother of Brittany, Jason, Avery Rose, and Olivia Rose. The family would like to thank the many family members, caregivers, and hospital workers that filled her life with so much love and support. Rose was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church in North Bergen where she sang in the choir. Rose proudly carried the title of Frank Sinatra's "Number One Fan." She was the subject of several newspaper articles on the subject of "Old Blue Eyes" as well as a participant in the HBO documentary, "All or Nothing at All." Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday 2-6PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Funeral service Monday, 8:30AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart RC Church, North Bergen. Interment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105. Visit Rose's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Service
Sacred Heart RC Church
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
08:30 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Volk Leber Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved