|
|
Rose C. Fucillo
Allendale - Rose C. Fucillo (nee Pipitone), 95, of Allendale, passed away on April 9, 2019. Born in West New York, NJ, she resided most of her adult life in Winthrop, MA. Mrs. Fucillo was predeceased by her husband, John, in 1994 and her son, John Jr. in 1988. She is survived by her daughter, Roseann Fucillo. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 11 AM - 2 PM with a service being conducted at 1:45 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.