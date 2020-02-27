|
|
Rose Catania
Saddle Brook - Rose Catania, age 86, of Saddle Brook, formerly of New Milford, passed away February 26, 2020. Beloved mother of Mary Esposito (Anthony), and Diane Sisti (Ken). Adoring grandmother to Phillip and Jennifer Esposito; Troy and Tyler Sisti. Devoted sister of Angelo Governale, and the late siblings Mario Governale and Bessie Melodio. Rose was a member of the Seniors Club of New Milford, where she was very active for many years. Rose also looked forward to going out to lunch every week with her two daughters. Funeral Mass will be Monday 10:30 AM at St. Anne's RC Church, Fair Lawn, with entombment to follow in the Garden of Memories, Washington Township. Visiting Sunday 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood. Feeneyfuneralhome.com