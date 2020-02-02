|
Rose De Prospo
Lodi - Rose De Prospo (nee Paci) 98, of Lodi passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Rose was the matriarch of the Paci family. She was born on May 19, 1921 to Vincenza and Joseph Paci. She resided in the home she grew up in, built by her father. Rose married Joseph De Prospo, a devoted husband who cherished her and they spent sixty-nine years together until his death in April 2017. She was the devoted mother of Lorraine Tangorra and her husband Joseph and Joseph De Prospo, Jr. Loving grandmother of Joseph and Nicole Tangorra, Jamie and Danielle Tangorra and Jason and Vita Tangorra. Cherished great grandmother of Gianna, Angelina, Jake, Juliana, Nicholas, Michael and Viviana. Rose was a dear sister of the late Angelina Graziano, Constance Jacobs, Salvatore, Christopher and Joseph Paci, Mary DeSimone, Adeline Annese, Stella Del Colle, Richard and Ronald Paci. She was a member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Club and a past president of the V.F.W. Post Auxiliary in Lodi. Rose was a beautiful person, a perfect "Rose". She loved her family and friends. She never had a harsh word to say about anyone and was always there to listen and lend a helping hand. Rose was a devoted wife, a great mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend and will truly be missed by those who touched her life. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, February 5th at 9:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church Lodi at 10:30 AM. Entombment following at St. Mary's Mausoleum, Saddle Brook. Visitation Tuesday, February 4th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com