|
|
Rose Demauro
Rose Demauro 88 formerly of Lakewood and Hasbrouck Height NJ, died peacefully in her sleep on Nov 14, 2019 after a long battle with dementia/ Alzheimer's. Before her mind & body started to fail, family was everything to her.
Wife of the late Leonard Demauro II. She is also predeceased by her son Gerard (Jerry) Demauro and her daughter Mary Elizabeth (Mamie) Hagevik & her husband Gene Hagevik. She is survived by her son Leonard Demauro III and Ann: her daughter Eileen Cimicata and her husband John; and her son Stephen Demauro: as well as her grandchildren: Eric, Timmy, Jessica, Christopher, Kyle & Jason.
Although she will be greatly missed, all are happy that she will finally have peace & will be reunited with her lost family members.