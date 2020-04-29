|
Rose DeSouza
Passaic - Rose (Lacquaniti) DeSouza, of Passaic, passed away on April 19, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late John DeSouza who passed away in 2013. Her parents were Frances Lacquaniti (Strangio) and Fortunato Lacquaniti. Dear sister of the late John Lacquaniti and sister-in-law of Marie Lacquaniti. Loving Aunt of Frank Lacquaniti and his wife Mary and Frances King and the late Andrew King. Great aunt of Frank Lacquaniti and his wife Stephanie, Megan King and her partner Jeff VanDuyne, Michele Terra and her husband Ben, Kellianne King and her husband Daniel Fanuele. Great-great-aunt of 4 beautiful children Madison, Sophia, Dominic, and Emilia.
Born in Passaic, Rose has been a resident of Passaic for most of her life. She was a Tube Tester for Dumont Television, Clifton, for many years. She lived a quiet life of great dignity and was known for her kindness, selflessness and her love for her family.
Arrangements under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, Clifton. To celebrate Rose's life, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check www.ShookFH.com for future details.