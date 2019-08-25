|
|
Rose Di Maria
San Diego - Rose Di Maria (nee Conti), formerly Rose Iannaci, 89, on August 14, 2019. She was a Lodi resident until her recent move to San Diego. Before retiring she was a Bergen County Clerk at the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Di Maria, Jr. Devoted mother of Albert Iannaci of Hackensack, JoAnn Ciccone of Lyndhurst, Sandy Reda-Di Giulio and husband James of Woodland Park and the late Joseph Iannaci. Loving grandmother of Gregory Ciccone, Francesca Reda, GianCarlo Reda, Nicholas Ciccone, Jacqueline Ciccone and three great-grandchilden. Predeceased by her parents Carmelo and Angela Conti and siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 9:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 10:30 AM Memorial Mass. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Memorial Visitation Tuesday 6:00-9:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com