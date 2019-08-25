Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Maria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Di Maria

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Di Maria Obituary
Rose Di Maria

San Diego - Rose Di Maria (nee Conti), formerly Rose Iannaci, 89, on August 14, 2019. She was a Lodi resident until her recent move to San Diego. Before retiring she was a Bergen County Clerk at the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Di Maria, Jr. Devoted mother of Albert Iannaci of Hackensack, JoAnn Ciccone of Lyndhurst, Sandy Reda-Di Giulio and husband James of Woodland Park and the late Joseph Iannaci. Loving grandmother of Gregory Ciccone, Francesca Reda, GianCarlo Reda, Nicholas Ciccone, Jacqueline Ciccone and three great-grandchilden. Predeceased by her parents Carmelo and Angela Conti and siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 9:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 10:30 AM Memorial Mass. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Memorial Visitation Tuesday 6:00-9:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now