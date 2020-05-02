Rose (Nee: Reilly) Doty
Rose Doty (nee: Reilly)

Rose Doty (nee: Reilly) 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26. Rose was born in Jersey City where she graduated from William L. Dickinson High School. She moved to Lyndhurst in 1950. Devoted wife of the late Richard C. Doty and beloved mother of Richard C. Doty, Jr., Inez R. Polera and the late Wayne R. Doty. She will be greatly missed by her loving grandchildren Christina, Jennifer, Nicholas, Gino, Antoinette, Richard and her 16 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are private and under the direction of Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home in Lyndhurst. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Interment
Hillside Cemetery
