Rose E. Jopher
Rose E. Jopher

Emerson - JOPHER, Rose E., 86, of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Sunday, June 28th, 2020. Rose is survived by her loving husband Pedro. Rose loved spending her time gardening and reading. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, June 30th from 10AM-12PM. A Service will commence at 12PM with interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. All attendees must wear facial coverings. Becker-Funeralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
JUN
30
Service
12:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
JUN
30
Interment
George Washington Memorial Park
