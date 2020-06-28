Rose E. Jopher
Emerson - JOPHER, Rose E., 86, of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Sunday, June 28th, 2020. Rose is survived by her loving husband Pedro. Rose loved spending her time gardening and reading. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, June 30th from 10AM-12PM. A Service will commence at 12PM with interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. All attendees must wear facial coverings. Becker-Funeralhome.com
Emerson - JOPHER, Rose E., 86, of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Sunday, June 28th, 2020. Rose is survived by her loving husband Pedro. Rose loved spending her time gardening and reading. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, June 30th from 10AM-12PM. A Service will commence at 12PM with interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. All attendees must wear facial coverings. Becker-Funeralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.