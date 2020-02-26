Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home


Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
700 Wyckoff Ave.
Wyckoff, NJ
Newton - Rose F. O'Hagan, 96, a resident of Hampton Township since 2007, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, under the compassionate care of Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice. Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, she attended DeWitt Clinton High School. She was employed by Bendix Corp. in NY as an Operator until she met and married Lawrence A. O'Hagan in 1947. In 1959, they moved to Park Ridge, NJ, where they raised their three daughters, Peggy, Ellen and Eileen. In the early 1970's Rose went back to work at Safeco Insurance Company, and from 1980 until 1991 worked for the Bergen County Municipal Utilities Authority, as an Executive Secretary. Rose was a loving wife to the late Lawrence A. who passed away in 1976. Dear mother of Peggy Tsaggaris (Lex), Ellen Brotherston (Bruce), and Eileen Klose (Tom); grandmother of Travis Stever (Abigail), Tyler Klose, Laura Tsaggaris (Bridget); great grandmother of Declan, Rory, Jason and Eloise. She is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews and their families. Rose was preceded in death by her seven siblings (Edward, Margaret, Anna, Helen, Thomas, Rita, and John) and her beloved grandson Jason. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, at St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Rose's memory to The Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, 28 Fairview Hill Rd, Fredon, NJ, 07860, and/or The Hampton Township Fire and Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 646, Augusta, NJ, 07822.
