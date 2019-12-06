|
|
Rose Falzone
Falzone, Rose, born March 19, 1916 to December 2, 2019. One Hundred three year old Rose Falzone started her journey to heaven on 2019. Mother Concetta Maida who conceived Joe, Jimmy and Rose died when she was 4 years old, shortly after James Falzone was born. Without a Mother, Joe, Jimmy and Rose had a difficult childhood spent in orphanages while their father, Rosario Falzone worked as a chef on a ship. Rose worked hard throughout her life, never married nor had children and took care of her Father Rosario Falzone. Jimmy and Joe were able to finish high school because Rose unselfishly quit school to support them. Denise's fondest childhood memories were visits from Rose and her shipments of cookies and clothes while living in New Mexico. Rose will be buried next to the Guenta sisters who were her cousins and whom she had a close relationship. Throughout her life, Rose was very active with her Senior citizens community center, had many friends and even was doing Tai Chi into her 90's.
Services private. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com