Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Andrew's R.C. Church
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Washington Twp. - Rose Fontana, 97, of Washington Twp., Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Fontana. Devoted mother of Lucy Fontana- Majoros and her husband James. Loving grandmother of Carly- Rose Majoros. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dear sister of the late Carmine and Philip Sigona. Born in Santa Croce Camerina, Italy, she came to America and lived in Paterson before settling in Washington Twp. Before retiring, Rose was co-owner of Fontana Footwear, Washington Twp. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ, on Tuesday from 10am to 12 noon. A service celebrating Rose's life and faith will be held at St. Andrew's R.C. Church, Westwood on Tuesday at 12:30 pm., followed by the interment in Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Becker-funeralhome.com
