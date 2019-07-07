Resources
1926 - 2019
- - Rose Fusco-DeVincentis was born in East Rutherford, New Jersey onJuly 24, 1926. Rose leaves behind her son, David, and daughter in law Carmella, her daughter, Lynda and husband Bruce, her brother, Tony, 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Rose died of AML Leukemia on June 16, 2019, at the age of 92 in Richland, WA. A memorial service will be held on her birthday, July 24th, at George Washington Memorial Cemetery, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ 07653, Ph: 201-652-4300, time pending. A luncheon will follow at The Crow's Nest, 309 Vincent Ave, Hackensack, NJ 0760.
